Rose Hill Manor, Frederick County Farm Museum and Maryland International Harvester Collectors join to present the family event Harvester Holidays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Rose Hill Manor, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick. Activities include a parade through downtown Frederick at 10:30 a.m. beginning at the food stand and will include tractors, trucks or ride on the wagon through downtown, sponsored by the Farm Museum. There will also be crafts, food and visits with a “special person.” For more information, call Pat Herbst at 240-674-3821 or Rose Hill Manor at 301-600-1650.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Dec. 14, a legal specialist from the University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative will discuss common legal terms used in farmland purchase agreements. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas market now open. Last market of the season on Dec. 17. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on Dec. 3 and 17, Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. December markets will focus on vendors selling gift items, seasonal produce and other local foods. In 2023, the focus shifts to healthy eating and local living with baked goods, meats, eggs and seasonal produce, and goods from local artisans and crafters. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
