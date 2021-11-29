Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
The Maryland International Harvester Collectors’ Club Chapter 39 is teaming up with Rose Hill Manor Park and the Frederick County Farm Museum for Harvester Holidays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick. The Park is featuring crafts, storytelling and pictures with Santa in the carriage museum. There is a small fee for some activities, so check with the park at 301-600-1650. Frederick County Farm Museum is doing the cooking. MDIHCC39 will have tractors displayed and the trailer will be in the Farm and Family building to help you with your Christmas shopping. All monies made by MDIHCC39 at this event will go to local charities. There will also be toys and trains displayed. The day will begin with a ride starting at 10:30 a.m. through downtown Frederick. All makes and models are welcome, or ride a wagon — they will be provided.
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Nutrient Voucher Training/Recertification session will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building. Pre-registration is required at go.umd.edu/fcag or 301-600-3576.
The Frederick County Pomona Grange is sponsoring its annual cookie walk from 8 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Linganore Grange Hall, 13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy. Cookies will be sold by weight at $8 per pound. For details, call or text Brenda Ripley at 240-674-6450. This event is co-sponsored by the Maryland State Grange.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Market open. Dec. 4, Santa might visit; Dec. 11 greens sale; Dec. 18, greens sale and last market of the season. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Dec. 4 is Christmas in Myersville. Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. Contact Josh at 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
