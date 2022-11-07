Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Nov. 9, learn how to identify common field and pasture weeds and how to manage them. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
The University of Maryland Extension Ag office will have training and recertification classes this fall. To register for one or more of these classes, go to: go.umd.edu/fcag. Links are available under the Upcoming Programs section. For questions, contact Lisa at lstrong@umd.edu or 301-600-3576. Classes are free, but registration is required. Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Nutrient Management Voucher Training & Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803, ext. 3.
The University of Maryland Extension, NRCS and several local Maryland producers invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend a pasture walk at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the University of Maryland Beef Demonstration Site in Ellicott City. Visit the new site to learn how to be successful grazing cattle on corn stalks and cover crops during the winter months. Register at https://go.umd.edu/novemberpasturewalk.
The Frederick County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee will host Money Bingo Nov. 18 at New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $25, with extra cards available at the door, with 20 games, four specials, two quickies, door prizes, a 50/50 and tip jar. Food will be available for purchase. No outside food or alcoholic beverages permitted. Proceeds benefit scholarships and educational projects. For more information, email frederickcountyfbw@gmail.com.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803, ext. 3.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Fall market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last market of the season on Dec. 17. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
