Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
Nominations for an appointment to the Howard Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a term to expire July 10, 2026, and will fill the unexpired term of Keith Ohlinger. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the Howard Soil Conservation District Office, 14735 Frederick Road, Cooksville. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 30. The form is available online at mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees). A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 23. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Market open. Art Guild show and sale, Nov. 13. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 24. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, select Saturdays, Nov. 20 with Whistle Punk Farm Food from Keedysville. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.