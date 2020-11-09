The private applicator pesticide exam will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Frederick County Extension Office, Montevue Lane, Frederick. Registration space is limited and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Attendees will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the exam. Once registered, a COVID-19 symptom check form will be emailed to you; print this form, fill it out the day of the exam, and bring it with you. Attendees will be required to wear a face covering and arrive in separate vehicles if possible. The exam is closed book, and cellphones will be required to be face down on the dashboard. Attendees may bring their own calculator (cellphones will not be able to be used as a calculator.) Restrooms will not be available. Training for the exam is available online as a recorded webinar, www.go.umd.edu/FCagmeetings. Pesticide core manuals can be purchased at the Extension Office. To register or to purchase a manual ($15), contact Lisa at the Frederick County Extension Office at lstrong@umd.edu or 301-600-3576.
Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
Frederick Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick, MD. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds across from main entrance, 797 E. Patrick St., Lot A, Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com.
