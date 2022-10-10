Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The University of Md. Extension, NRCS and several local Md. producers invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend a pasture walk at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Fiddlers Folly Farm at Edgewater. Learn how the farm is working to improve its pastures through a combination of good grazing management and pasture renovation. Register at https://go.umd.edu/octoberpasturewalk or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.

