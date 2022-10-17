Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The University of MD Extension Ag office will have training and recertification classes this fall. To register for one or more of these classes go to: go.umd.edu/fcag links are available under the Upcoming Programs section. For questions, contact Lisa at lstrong@umd.edu or 301-600-3576. Classes are free, but registration is required. Private Applicator Pesticide Training & Exam, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, exam is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Nutrient Management Voucher Training & Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
Join the Frederick Area Landscape Contractors and Nurserymen’s Association (FALCAN) for their Annual Truck & Trailer Safety Seminar on Oct. 19 at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Hall. This interactive event will provide instruction from the Maryland State Police on how to comply with new paperwork and other requirements. Landscapers, contractors, drivers, and anyone else who uses light trucks and trailers are invited to attend. All attendees will receive a certificate of completion. Learn more and register by visiting https://truckandtrailer22.eventbrite.com.
The Maryland State Grange will meet for its 148th annual session at New Market Grange Hall, 14 S. Alley, New Market, Oct. 20-22. The Grange is the oldest fraternal farm organization in the nation. For more information, contact mdstgrange@comcast.net or 301-829-0545.
University of Maryland Extension and partners present the Advanced Grazing Workshop feat. Ranching for Profit will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-21 at the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville. For producers looking to transform their operation into a profitable business with less work and stress. Topics include principles behind farm economics and increasing farm profitability. The workshop will be taught by Dave Pratt, one of the experts on the Ranching for Profit team and will feature a small group approach with team and class discussions, case studies, videos, and application to participants’ own situation. For full details and registration information,visit https://go.umd.edu/rfpworkshop. 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Maryland’s Animal Waste Technology Fund is accepting FY2023 grant proposals. Interested applicants should submit a letter of intent to the department by Oct. 21. Submissions will be reviewed and ranked by the AWT evaluation committee. High-ranking projects will be invited to submit a full grant proposal by Dec. 30. Additional details and instructions can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc8rvfbm.
The Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club will host its annual Fall Harvest Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at 11502 Browningsville Road, Ijamsville. The show will have a variety of tractors and trucks on display to look at. In addition, there will be kids’ games, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch (while supplies last), barrel train rides, shingle branding, old-fashioned corn harvest demonstrations and both a kids and adult pedal pull. On Sunday at 1 p.m. there will be a cake/baked good auction to benefit a local family/charity. Additional details can be found in the event flyer and by visiting our Facebook page. You can also contact Jerry Murphy at 301-418-0635 or Joe Speak at 240-440-4403.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance. 301-695-2803.
Farmers looking to expand or diversify their operations can apply for funding through Frederick County’s award-winning Agriculture Innovation Grants Program. Applications for the Fall 2022 cycle of grants will be accepted now through Oct. 28. Grants of $5,000 or more are available twice a year to crop and livestock producers, value-added producers, agricultural cooperatives, seafood processors, and primary and secondary timber products processors. Funds may be used for research and development, production buildings, major fixtures, or processing facilities. Grants are competitive. Information on the program, including how to apply, is available from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development at DiscoverFrederickMd.com/ag_innovation_grant. If a printed application is required, contact Katie Stevens, Associate Director of Agriculture Business Development at 240-285-2795 or KStevens1@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
The annual Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis with both in-person and livestream attendance options. Whether you are curious about the upcoming Farm Bill or want to learn more about the growth of the hemp industry, the Agriculture Law Education Initiative (ALEI) is bringing together the experts to discuss these topics and more. The cost is $50 in-person, $40 online and free for students. Register at tinyurl.com/43p96rch. For more information contact Ryan Zimmerman at rzimmer7@umd.edu or 301-405-1271.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Customers can either opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
