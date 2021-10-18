The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
Farmers and landowners are encouraged to join their peers from Maryland’s Catoctin Creek Watershed on Oct. 22 for a free virtual event focused on strategies for incorporating conservation agriculture and soil health practices to create stronger farm businesses. The virtual dairy farm tour will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The webinar will be hosted by Mike McMahon, who will illustrate his operation’s conservation ag investments and share insights about how farmers can increase their operations’ sustainability and profitability. Also updates on soil health and manure management innovation happening in the ag equipment market, insights on new and emerging nutrient management strategies, and a live Q&A. To learn more or to register, visit events.farmjournal.com/catoctin-creek-acam.
The Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 39 will host its annual fall harvest show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at the Murphy Farm, 11502 Browningsville Road, Ijamsville. The show is open to all brands of tractors and trucks. There will be kids' games, pumpkin picking, barrel train rides, wagon rides, shingle branding, Dyno testing, corn harvest demonstration, a kids' pedal pull at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24, and a tractor parade at 2:30 p.m. both days. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. The Tim Burrier Memorial Cake Auction will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 24; cake donations welcome to support the auction. For more information, call Jerry Murphy at 301-418-0635 or Joe Speak at 240-440-4403, or visit mdihcc39.org.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Thurmont Grange Hall. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 23. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick and Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 27. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — Inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
