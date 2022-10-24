The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance. 301-695-2803.
Farmers looking to expand or diversify their operations can apply for funding through Frederick County’s award-winning Agriculture Innovation Grants Program. Applications for the Fall 2022 cycle of grants will be accepted now through Oct. 28. Information on the program is available from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development at www.DiscoverFrederickMd.com/ag_innovation_grant. If a printed application is required, contact Katie Stevens, Associate Director of Agriculture Business Development at 240-285-2795 or KStevens1@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
The annual Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis with both in-person and livestream attendance options. Whether you are curious about the upcoming Farm Bill or want to learn more about the growth of the hemp industry, the Agriculture Law Education Initiative (ALEI) is bringing together the experts to discuss these topics and more. The cost is $50 in-person, $40 online and free for students. Register at tinyurl.com/43p96rch. For more information contact Ryan Zimmerman at rzimmer7@umd.edu or 301-405-1271.
Johnsville Ruritan will hold cash bingo on Nov. 5 at the New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Doors open at 5 p.m. with food available for purchase. Games begin at 7 p.m., $20 per game. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program. For more information, call Karen at 410-775-7519.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Customers can either opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
