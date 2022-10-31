Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

Johnsville Ruritan will hold cash bingo on Nov. 5 at the New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Doors open at 5 p.m. with food available for purchase. Games begin at 7 p.m., $20 per game. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program. For more information, call Karen at 410-775-7519.

