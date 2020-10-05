The Frederick County Farm Bureau Drive-In Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 13 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Food at 6 p.m., business meeting at 7 p.m. Several food trucks will be available so you can enjoy food in your vehicle on tailgate. RSVP by Oct. 6 to frederickcountyfb@gmail.com or to Audrey Wolfe at 301-293-2886.
The New Market Grange will hold a pulled pork platter sale 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out on Oct. 17 at New Market Grange No. 362, 14 South Alley, New Market. Meals are carry out only and include a pulled pork sandwich, french fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10. Details at www.newmarketgrange362.org.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
University of Maryland Extension (UME) and Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) are offering an online version of the poultry and rabbit training on poultry production, biosecurity, federal and state poultry regulations, related environmental regulations and the requirements to become certified to slaughter and sell poultry and rabbits other than directly to consumers on the farm. The course is self-paced and being offered continuously so there is no deadline for registering. Successful completion of this course is one of the requirements for poultry and rabbit producers applying to MDA for certification to sell poultry and rabbit meat at farmer’s markets, to retailers or any other location in Maryland. For more information, email deanna.baldwin@maryland.gov or call 410-841-5769.
Nominations are being accepted to recognize a Certified Crop Adviser by the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers. Nominations are due by Oct. 9. For more information on making a nomination, contact Jenell Eck at 443-262-8491 or jenell.mdag@gmail.com.
Nominations are open for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors. The appointment will be for a term to expire Nov. 17, 2025, and will fill the expired term of Dr. Raymond Ediger. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis MD 21401. Nomination forms are available by calling the Maryland Frederick County Extension Office at 301-600-1595; at the Catoctin Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick; or online at www.mda.maryland.gov, click Conservation, then Committees.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 6. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds across from main entrance, 797 E. Patrick St., Lot A, Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 11. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
