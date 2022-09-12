Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Sept. 14, the topic is decision-making resources and tools for cover cropping and other best management practices. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners will present the free seminar “Propagation of Native Plants” from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the UME Extension Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn about the benefits of native perennials and why they’re essential for pollinators and wildlife. Learn how to propagate various native plants, expand your garden, and take a few home. Class size is limited to 15 participants. Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/367126815187 OR https://bit.ly/FCMGNativePlantProp.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District will hold its board meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Learn more about Frederick County’s Food Processing Facility Feasibility Study at The Great Frederick Fair during one of two information sessions about the project and how input from stakeholders will be gathered, followed by a Q&A and discussions on the next steps in the process. Sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in Building 13 on Sept. 20 and 21 at The Great Frederick Fair, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. For more information, contact Karen Stevens at 240-285-2795 or kstevens1@frederickcountymd.gov.
The University of Md. Extension, NRCS and several local Md. producers invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend a pasture walk at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Kefauver Farms in Clear Spring. The Kefauvers raise sheep and cattle and will discuss some of the benefits of multi-species grazing and the strategies they use to manage these animals successfully while maximizing forage utilization and extending the grazing season. Register at https://go.umd.edu/septemberpasturewalk or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Frederick County Master Gardeners will present the free seminar “Fall Cleanup and Winterizing” from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn when to prune shrubs, including berries; what should be pulled and composted and what can stay in the garden over the winter; and hints for tool cleaning and maintenance. Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/360548408997 OR https://bit.ly/FCMGFallCleanup.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Sept. 28, the topic is farming time management with home life. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 30. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Fall market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 29, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 14. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.