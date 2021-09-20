The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Thurmont Grange Hall. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland Grazing Workshop will be held Oct. 14-15 at Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Features a small group approach with team and class discussions, case studies, videos and application to participants’ own situation. Register at go.umd.edu/advancedgrazing. 301-432-2767.
Frederick County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting will be held at New Midway Fire Hall on Oct. 22. Reception will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner of turkey and fried shrimp will be served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $16 for members and $21 for non-members. Send reservation and money to Mary Sue Grossnickle, 11020 Keymar Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798, by Oct. 8. Make check payable to Frederick County Farm Bureau. Mary Sue Grossnickle’s phone number is 301-662-8951.
Nominations for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a new term to expire Nov. 17, 2026. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Nomination forms are available at the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office of Heather Hutchinson, District Manager, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, North Amber, Frederick, MD 21702. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 8, 2021. The form also is available at mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees).
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick and Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 27. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — Inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Fresh produce, live music, food truck, and home, health and garden products. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
{strong style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}SOUL Street’s Black Owned Farmers Market{/strong} — 4 to 7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month in the summer, in front of Common Market, College Park Plaza Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Opportunity for Black craftspeople, agriculturalists, creatives, entrepreneurs in the Frederick area.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 11. Updates on Facebook.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
