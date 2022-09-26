Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
“Practical Experiences in Nutrient Management” will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Central Maryland Research and Education Center, 4240 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City. Topics include “Pasture and Hay Management: Identification of Grasses and Nutrient Management Strategies,” “Corn Yield Checks” and “Manure Spreader Calibration.” The course is open to certified nutrient management consultants/operators and anyone interested in learning hands-on aspects of nutrient management. The cost is $30. Register at go.umd.edu/PENMseptember2022. For more information, email erosso@umd.edu or call 301-405-2465.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Sept. 28, the topic is farming time management with home life. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
University of Maryland Extension and partners present the Maryland Grazing School, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 29-30, at Rocklands Farm in Poolesville. Designed with producer interests in mind, offers a more in-depth education on pasture and grazing management. The course features opportunities to work with grazing tools and fencing materials. Topics covered will include forage selection, pasture assessment, grazing management, pasture allocation, fencing and watering options, extending the grazing season, and more! Enrollment is limited to 30 people. For full details and registration information, visit https://go.umd.edu/grazingschool. 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Join the Frederick Area Landscape Contractors and Nurserymen’s Association (FALCAN) for their Annual Truck & Trailer Safety Seminar on Oct. 19 at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Hall. This interactive event will provide instruction from the Maryland State Police on how to comply with new paperwork and other requirements. Landscapers, contractors, drivers, and anyone else who uses light trucks and trailers are invited to attend. All attendees will receive a certificate of completion. Learn more and register by visiting https://truckandtrailer22.eventbrite.com.
Maryland’s Animal Waste Technology Fund is accepting FY2023 grant proposals. Interested applicants should submit a letter of intent to the department by Oct. 21. Submissions will be reviewed and ranked by the AWT evaluation committee. High-ranking projects will be invited to submit a full grant proposal by Dec. 30. Additional details and instructions can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc8rvfbm.
The University of MD Extension Ag office will have training and recertification classes this fall. To register for one or more of these classes go to: go.umd.edu/fcag links are available under the Upcoming Programs section. For questions, contact Lisa at lstrong@umd.edu or 301-600-3576. Classes are free, but registration is required. Private Applicator Pesticide Training & Exam, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, exam is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Nutrient Management Voucher Training & Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 30. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Fall market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 29, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
