The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Thurmont Grange Hall. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland Grazing Workshop will be held Oct. 14-15 at Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Led by Dallas Mount, one of the experts on the Ranching for Profit team, and will feature a small group approach with team and class discussions, case studies, videos, and application to participants’ own situation. For full details and registration, visit go.umd.edu/advancedgrazing. 301-432-2767.
Frederick County Farm Bureau's annual meeting will be held at New Midway Fire Hall on Oct. 22. Reception will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner of turkey and fried shrimp will be served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $16 for members and $21 for non-members. Send reservation and money to Mary Sue Grossnickle, 11020 Keymar Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798, by Oct. 8. Make check payable to Frederick County Farm Bureau. Mary Sue Grossnickle's phone number is 301-662-8951.
The Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 39 will host its annual fall harvest show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at the Murphy Farm, 11502 Browningsville Road, Ijamsville. The show is open to all brands of tractors and trucks. There will be kids' games, pumpkin picking, barrel train rides, wagon rides, shingle branding, Dyno testing, corn harvest demonstration, a kids' pedal pull at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24, and a tractor parade at 2:30 p.m. both days. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. The Tim Burrier Memorial Cake Auction will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 24; cake donations welcome to support the auction. For more information, call Jerry Murphy at 301-418-0635 or Joe Speak at 240-440-4403, or visit mdihcc39.org.
Nominations for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a new term to expire Nov. 17, 2026. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office of Heather Hutchinson, District Manager, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, North Amber, Frederick, MD 21702. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 8, 2021. The form is now available online at mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees). A supervisor must be a resident of the district.
Future Harvest, the Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, is accepting applications for its 2022 Beginner Farmer Program, which provides free, year-long training in sustainable agriculture to the next generation of farmers. The program offers three levels of training, from beginning to advanced, with classroom and hands-on learning. To learn more or apply, visit www.futureharvest.org.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Fall Show. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick and Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 27. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Farmers Market (new). Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 11. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.