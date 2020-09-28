The Middletown Valley Community Show scheduled for October 2020 is canceled. For more information, contact chairs Devra Boesch at fboesch@erols.com or 301-371-6410, or Marcia Bowers at marciabeachley@aol.com or 301-471-6028.
The Frederick County Farm Bureau Drive-In Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 13 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Food at 6 p.m., business meeting at 7 p.m. Several food trucks will be available so you can enjoy food in your vehicle on tailgate. frederickcountyfb@gmail.com or to Audrey Wolfe at 301-293-2886 by Oct. 6.
The New Market Grange will hold a pulled pork platter sale 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out on Oct. 17 at New Market Grange No. 362, 14 South Alley, New Market. Meals are carry out only and include a pulled pork sandwich, french fries and coleslaw. The cost is $10. Details at www.newmarketgrange362.org.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 20 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
Nominations are open for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors. The appointment will be for a term to expire Nov. 17, 2025, and will fill the expired term of Dr. Raymond Ediger. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis MD 21401. Nomination forms are available by calling the Maryland Frederick County Extension Office at 301-600-1595; at the Catoctin Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick; or online at www.mda.maryland.gov, click Conservation, then Committees.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds across from main entrance, 797 E. Patrick St., Lot A, Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
