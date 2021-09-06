The Maryland Grazing School will be held Sept. 23-24 at the Claggett Farm in Upper Marlboro, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Features multiple hands-on exercises. Topics will include forage selection, pasture assessment, grazing management, pasture allocation, fencing and watering options, extending the grazing season, and more. Enrollment is limited to 30 people. For full details and registration information, visit go.umd.edu/mdgrazingschool. 301-432-2767.
Katahdin Day, sponsored by the University of Md. Extension and Ewe Lamb Right Farm of Shippensburg, Pa., is an educational program that centers on the genetic improvement of sheep. The top 20 rams will be selected to sell as breeding stock. All rams sell with estimated breeding values and are owned by Ewe Lamb Right Farm, the sale will be online. Register by Sept. 19 at go.umd.edu/Kday or call Pam Thomas 301-432-2767, ext. 315 or pthomas@umd.edu. $11 registration fee.
The Maryland Grazing Workshop will be held Oct. 14-15 at Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Led by Dallas Mount, one of the experts on the Ranching for Profit team, and will feature a small group approach with team and class discussions, case studies, videos, and application to participants’ own situation. For full details and registration, visit go.umd.edu/advancedgrazing. 301-432-2767.
Future Harvest, the Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, is accepting applications for its 2022 Beginner Farmer Program, which provides free, year-long training in sustainable agriculture to the next generation of farmers. The program offers three levels of training, from beginning to advanced, with classroom and hands-on learning. To learn more or apply, visit futureharvest.org.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 18. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 8. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, Sept. 11 and 25. Fresh produce, live music, food truck, and home, health and garden products. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
SOUL Street's Black Owned Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month in the summer, in front of Common Market, College Park Plaza Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Opportunity for Black craftspeople, agriculturalists, creatives, entrepreneurs in the Frederick area.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 11. Updates on Facebook.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
