With many children and parents spending time at home as a precaution against COVID-19, some agriculture groups, including the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation and American Dairy Association North East, have released videos to offer entertainment and education.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is posting daily lessons online.
“Parents are scrambling to turn this challenging time into quality time, and we want to make it easier on them,” said Joe Dymek, president of the MAEF board of directors, in a news release. “Engaging in fun online activities offered through MAEF is one way to help your kids enjoy thinking and learning while they’re away from school.”
The hands-on lessons address subjects such as thermodynamics and incubating chicken eggs, making “pizza gardens” and other plans that teach children about food and agriculture, and science through observing nature.
Lessons can be found 1 p.m. daily on MAEF’s Facebook page and other resources are available at expeditionscience.weebly.com and on YouTube.
The American Dairy Association North East is offering virtual farm tours. These are available for all grades and "use video technology to connect children to dairy farms and the farmers who own and operate them," according to the news release.
Tours can be found at americandairy.com/news-and-events/dairy-diary/dairy-farming/virtual-farm-tours-while-youre-stuck-at-home.stml
