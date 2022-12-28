The owners of an animal rescue farm near Mount Airy have found an inventive way to save money on goat food and repurpose unwanted Christmas trees: Feed the trees to the goats.
Missy and David Saul launched Farm Sweet Farm in 2019, one year after the couple moved from Severna Park to their 3-acre plot in 2018.
The farm started with a single pig named Wilbur, then slowly expanded after taking in two goats, named Hobbes and Shaw. Farm Sweet Farm is now home to 18 goats, two sheep and two pigs that the Sauls have rescued from various farms and owners.
"Some of the younger [goats] are definitely COVID-related," Missy Saul said, "where people got cute little goats because they were home all the time and then when they go back to work, they don't have time for them."
Farm Sweet Farm is a registered nonprofit, Saul said. Because the Sauls pay for most of its operation out of their own pockets, the donation of Christmas trees helps reduce the cost of hay to feed the goats through the winter months.
"The trees are great because they go through a lot less hay when they have extra stuff," Saul said. "And hay, just like everything else in our country right now, is getting expensive."
Saul said she discovered that Christmas trees, which include different species of firs, pines and spruces, were a viable food source for goats from farmer forums and consulting with their veterinarian.
Thus far, the Sauls have received trees from a Frederick nursery and others from local community members.
Christmas tree donations are just one aspect of Farm Sweet Farm's interaction with community members in Frederick and Carroll counties. Missy Saul said they've scheduled time for visitors to come to the farm and meet their animals and have taken the farm's goats to various local fundraisers.
One fundraiser included a Harry Potter-themed event at Dragon Distillery in Frederick, where Saul dressed up their pig and three goats in appropriately themed scarves.
Saul said they started the farm because both she and her husband have remote jobs in communications and love animals and the outdoors.
"I'm actually more of a manual labor type of person," David Saul said, "but my body can't do manual labor for work. This fulfills it for me."
When the couple launched the farm, they were initially interested in operating a horse rescue. After noticing that there was already an abundance of horse farms in the area, they decided to pivot and help smaller animals, Missy Saul said.
"It brings me a lot of joy," Missy Saul said, "especially with the ones that come in bad shape and you see them blossom into happy little goats."
Farm Sweet Farm is at 2415 McHenry Drive, north of Mount Airy. Saul encourages people to drop off their trees next to their driveway on the grass, stripped of decorations.
Frederick residents can also drop off Christmas trees at four locations around the city through Jan. 31:
- the lower parking lot of Harry Grove Stadium
- Yard 2 of Husky Park on Highland Street
- the Tasker's Chance parking lot on Key Parkway behind Westridge Shopping Center
- the Max Kehne parking lot on West 7th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.