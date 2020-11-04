Applications are open for the Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources’ 2020 Creek ReLeaf Program.
The program is designed to increase forest acres in Frederick County and meet goals for clean streams, according to a news release from the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources.
Applications opened Nov. 1 and will remain open through Dec. 31, with plantings being tentatively planned for the spring and fall of 2022.
The program plants trees and shrubs that are native to the area on eligible land and then offers five years of maintenance to ensure successful planting efforts, at no cost to the landowner, according to the release.
Areas that are planted will be under permanent conservation easements. Landowners who are accepted into the program will be paid for the easement. According to the release, this is based on 75 percent of fair market value of the land that’s being planted on, with up to $9,000 per acre.
The landowner still owns and uses the land as long as the use does not violate the terms of the easement, according to the release.
For more information, visit: frederickcountymd.gov/reforest or contact project manager Linda Williamson at 301-600-1741, 240-608-7426 or LWilliamson1@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
