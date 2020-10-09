The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award.
The award recognizes a teacher in the state that “exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula,” according to a news release. The teacher who wins the award will get a $500 classroom stipend as well as a scholarship to go to the 2021 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference. The conference will be held in Des Moines, Iowa from June 28 to July 1.
"Ag really can be incorporated into all subject areas." Shannon Brown, elementary education director at MAEF, said in the release. "From cultural arts to science and ELA, agriculture is one of those unique topic areas that can be embedded everywhere. Plus, it has the added benefit of being naturally hands-on, which makes learning that much more real and engaging.”
To qualify, teachers must work as a pre-K through 12th grade teacher in a public or private school in the state and must “use agricultural information and/or materials in their classroom to help students learn the importance of agriculture while also mastering required educational standards.”
Applications, narratives and lesson plans must be postmarked by Dec. 4, 2020. They should be sent to: MAEF/MD Ag in the Classroom, Attn: Excellence Award, PO Box 536, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or sbrown@maefonline.com.
The application can be found at maefonline.com/home/teacher-center/ag-returns-to-city.
