Seven-year-old Allison Rhoderick put the finishing touches on her bunny rabbit drawing and bounded over to her mother to present it.
Allison’s pink princess dress flowed around her at the Linganore-New Market Community Show, where arts and agriculture collided at Linganore High School on Tuesday night.
The event has been a staple of the community for 48 years. It is sponsored by the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board, Linganore Grange, New Market Grange and Linganore High School FFA.
In addition to children’s activities, the event is a venue for friendly competition. Community members entered produce, baked goods, floral arrangements, needlework, canned food and more into the show.
By Tuesday, the third day of the show, judging was complete. Dozens of colorful ribbons adorned the entries, many of which were from FFA students.
The Rhoderick family tries to come to the show every year.
“What they love the most is getting to hang out with the older FFA kids,” Samantha Rhoderick said as she watched her daughters play.
“It’s nice for them to see these cool role models,” she said.
Samantha’s husband, Curtis, is a 2006 Linganore graduate and was once a member of FFA. He got a degree in dairy science from Virginia Tech and helps his father farm crops.
He suspects his daughters — who excitedly darted from one activity to the next at the community show — will want to go into agriculture, too.
Little ones were invited to dress up as princes and princesses for the event. Some of the big kids dressed up, too.
Sophomore Sierra Howell donned a silver floor-length gown and tiara. She is secretary of Linganore FFA.
Howell recently won state and local FFA competitions in creed speaking, in which competitors recite the National FFA Creed by memory and are judged on presentation and accuracy. The creed outlines the organization’s values.
Later this month, Howell will head to Indianapolis to compete at the national level. She said FFA helped her get out of her comfort zone.
“I feel much better and more confident to take on future tasks,” Howell said.
Senior Emily Ausherman is president of Linganore FFA.
Earlier on Tuesday, she was busy assisting 200-some first grade students who visited the high school to learn about agriculture. They made crafts and planted micro greens. There was also a petting zoo and face painting.
“We help with the kids all day, usually,” Ausherman said.
She wants to teach agriculture professionally one day.
New Market Councilman Shane Rossman, treasurer of the community show, lauded the students and everyone who made the event possible. He was impressed by this year’s entries but said they are always looking for more participation.
The money raised goes back to the FFA, according to Rossman.
Outside the high school gym, a crowd gathered as children took turns competing in the pedal tractor pull.
As each rider pedaled a little red tractor, a weight box inched up the pulling sled attached to the tractor’s rear. The more they pedaled, the heavier the load became.
When participants grew hungry, they stopped at one of the food trucks in the parking lot that served ice cream and hot dogs.
At a table inside the school, FFA students Mahati Konduri and Mikayla Shockey helped younger children make farm bracelets.
Each bead color represented something related to agriculture. Red stood for strawberries, orange for pumpkins, pink for tulips, and so on.
Konduri and Shockey said they enjoy meeting new people through FFA.
“The friendships you make, they last forever,” Shockey said.
