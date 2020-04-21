Even without events or tree plantings, people can still celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day Wednesday.
In fact, Shannon Moore, manager at the Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources, said staying home itself is good for the environment and has reduced environmental impact in some areas.
“The average car … when it uses a gallon of gas, it puts out about 20 pounds of carbon dioxide,” Moore said. “We only have one planet and unless we start going to Mars and living there, that’s all we’re going to have.”
The first Earth Day was organized in 1970 by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson and featured demonstrations against environmental pollution by an estimated 10 percent of the entire United States population, totaling about 20 million people.
“It just really kind of picked up like wildfire,” Moore said. “So it has lasted for 50 years.”
One example of that pollution was the Cuyahoga River catching fire in June 1969 because of all the oils, chemicals and industrial materials that were in the water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.
Moore said that as a result of the Earth Day protests, President Richard Nixon ended up passing several environmental laws, including the Endangered Species Act.
The Environmental Protection Agency was also created in December 1970 and the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972 under Nixon.
And while progress has been made, there are still problems to address, such as climate change and endangered species.
“In general, the amount of environmental protection and improvement we have today has really truly helped our population and that’s not only just an environmental issue, it’s also health issues,” Moore said. “For example, reducing deaths from asthma.”
She also pointed to improvements in air and water quality.
Now, during COVID-19, there are many ways people can positively impact the environment even while staying home.
Moore herself is growing vegetables in the backyard and said gardening is a good thing to do during this time.
“Growing some of your own vegetables is one of the things we recommend in our Green Homes Challenge,” she said.
The Green Homes Challenge “guides, rewards, and recognizes households for saving energy, adopting environmentally-friendly lifestyle practices, and using renewable energy,” according to the Frederick County Website, and has over 2,000 households participating.
People can also save energy and money by conserving electricity. This might mean turning lights off when leaving a room or regulating a thermostat.
LED light bulbs are also energy efficient.
Saving water is also an easy thing people can do while at home. Examples include turning the water off while brushing one’s teeth and avoiding long, hot showers.
“I’ve been washing a lot more of my clothes on the super hot sterilize cycle but when you don’t need to do that, if you don’t need to use hot water, for example, if you don’t need to use the dryer, you can save electricity and money that way,” Moore said.
She also encourages people to appreciate and enjoy nature.
“Obviously, just being out in nature makes you more likely to want to protect it,” Moore said.
Other examples of things people can do at home include stormwater management with rain barrels and picking up dog waste that can pollute waterways.
“We all live on this planet together and if we’ve learned anything from being in a pandemic, it’s that we are really all in this together and that there are problems that, as a world, that we can solve better together,” Moore said.
And that includes people at every level. A younger child helping recycle or a large corporation reducing waste in their supply chain each have a role to play.
“Every little bit helps but it’s not just the little bits,” Moore said. “We have to do big things as well.”
Some of these big things include creating infrastructure to support electric vehicles while making them appealing to customers.
“That is a partnership that has to happen between government and industry and society,” Moore said.
