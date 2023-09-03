If You Go Sunflower Festival Where: Summers Farm on Hollow Road in Middletown When: Concludes on Sept. 9 and 10 More info: summersfarm.com/pages/sunflower-festival e51f0fed-fa7e-4fa1-88c2-4efc650df0f2
Teresa Summers’ farm features 35 varieties of sunflowers this year. Some of her favorites are the red Rouge Royale and the vibrant gold-yellow Goldy Double.
Customers could pick from a menu of sunflowers at the Summers Farm on Hollow Road in Middletown on Sunday at its 2023 Sunflower Festival.
The festival, which started in August, concludes Sept. 9 and 10.
“I love to grow things,” Summers said of the number of flower varieties. “It’s also to give customers a variety of different colors to choose from.”
Attendees could play cornhole and tetherball, wander through a corn maze, and take a green wagon to the fields to pick sunflowers.
“It’s nice to be outside of D.C.,” Cynthia Sanchez, 31, of Washington, said. “More trees out here, fresher air.”
“I think they’re just the prettiest flowers,” Sanchez said of the draw of the day. She attended with her boyfriend, Christopher Winschel, 29.
This is the fourth year of the Sunflower Festival.
Separately, the farm has been hosting a Fall Festival, or pumpkin festival, much longer — this is its 27th year, Summers said.
“Especially after COVID, people are really looking for activities outside,” she said.
“Sunflowers are becoming more and more popular, and people love to take photos for Instagram and Facebook,” Summers said.
Madi Olson of Silver Spring celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday by attending the flower festival.
“It’s just something fun to do, with all of our kids” and friends, she said.
“I’m excited about everything,” said Violet Williams, 7, whose mom, Emma Williams, 36, of Silver Spring, is friends with Olson.
Violet wore a sunflower-patterned shirt and gold pants for the festival.
“I love sunflowers, and my grandma got this for me, and I decided it’s a nice, sunny, and perfect day to wear sunflowers,” she said.
Over in the fields, Victoria and Brad Crutchfield, who are both 27, brought their 3-month-old, Milo.
Attending sunflower festivals in the area has become a tradition in the last two or three years, Victoria Crutchfield said. This year, they tried the one in Middletown.
“It’s just fun to kind of get out and get ready for fall,” Victoria Crutchfield said.
A green wagon took the Crutchfield family to the field entrance where Megan Mahoney, 15, was handing out garden shears from a wicker basket.
This was her first shift at this farm, but she has worked at other farms, she said.
“So far, so good. Sun’s out, the flowers look beautiful, and customers are happy,” Mahoney said.
Customers left the fields with arms full of blooms and rode back on the wagon to the main activities area.
On her return trip, Sanny Benedicto of Virginia said sunflowers are a family affair.
“My mom grows sunflowers back home” in the Philippines, Benedicto said. She planned to show her mom the flowers when she got home.
At the main activity area, Helen Fernandez, 24, of Germantown, watched her family play cornhole.
“Before the summer ends, we just want to have fun, enjoy our last days of summer,” Fernandez said.
