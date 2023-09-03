Sunflower Festival
Sanny Benedicto of Virginia and her husband, Joe B. Benedicto, ride a wagon at the Sunflower Festival in Middletown on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

If You Go Sunflower Festival Where: Summers Farm on Hollow Road in Middletown When: Concludes on Sept. 9 and 10 More info: summersfarm.com/pages/sunflower-festival e51f0fed-fa7e-4fa1-88c2-4efc650df0f2

Teresa Summers’ farm features 35 varieties of sunflowers this year. Some of her favorites are the red Rouge Royale and the vibrant gold-yellow Goldy Double.

