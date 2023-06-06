Farm 2 School
Buy Now

Andrea Tait, left, picks strawberries as her daughter Sadie Tait wipes her hands at Glade Link Farms near Keymar on Monday morning. The two, who live in Frederick, were participating in the Farm to School's Local Harvest for Growing Minds program, which educates children on agriculture and where food comes from.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Robbie Plant, 5, was more focused on eating the strawberries he picked at Glade Link Farms on Monday, rather than putting them in a bucket to take home.

He gleefully exclaimed whenever he found a ripe strawberry. He would eat it before his mother, Tricia Plant, could tell him to stop.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(3) comments

public-redux
public-redux

Sounds like a good program. That being said, I’m reminded of a story about a Los Angeles school where parents, mostly non-Hispanic whites, wanted the school to have a veggie garden on the school property that the kids could work. Other parents, mostly Hispanic whites, observed that having their kids succeed academically was a higher priority for them than having them know how to pick produce.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

Why not both?

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Been a long time since I read that article but I think it had to do with available time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription