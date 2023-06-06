Robbie Plant, 5, was more focused on eating the strawberries he picked at Glade Link Farms on Monday, rather than putting them in a bucket to take home.
He gleefully exclaimed whenever he found a ripe strawberry. He would eat it before his mother, Tricia Plant, could tell him to stop.
Holly Sontz, who was picking strawberries nearby, couldn’t blame him.
“You can taste the sun in them,” she said, as she popped a bright, red berry in her mouth.
The Plants were picking strawberries at the farm near Keymar with other families as a part of Farm to School Frederick's new program Local Harvest for Growing Minds.
Farm to School Frederick — an organization that is an intermediary between Frederick County Public Schools and farms in Frederick County to educate youths about local agriculture — received $9,000 from local nonprofits for the program.
Local Harvests for Growing Minds will provide more opportunities year-round for students in the school system to connect with local farmers and learn about agriculture and new foods.
There will be classroom interactions, in which farmers talk to children and share food they can taste test. There will also be outdoor activities, like the strawberry picking that happened Monday.
The hands-on experience has a more lasting impact, Farm to School Frederick Executive Director Alysia Feuer said.
“There's a lot of data to show that if you expose children in their preschool, kindergarten, first grade years to different fruits and vegetables, they're more likely to adopt healthy behaviors for life,” she said. “So, this is a really important time to expose them and introduce them to foods that they may not have tried.”
It's also beneficial for the farms, Glade Link Farms co-owner Gwen Whitmore said.
Not only do children learn about produce, but they make traditions. If a child goes strawberry picking, they'll likely come back to the farm to pick again, she said.
All of the families that picked strawberries Monday morning had children enrolled in Judy Centers, which provide early childhood education in affiliated elementary schools.
Alan Jones brought his three children, Liyah, 6; Ava, 4; and Mason, 2. They were with the Butterfly Ridge Judy Center group.
Alan Jones was herding his children between the strawberry rows, and like other parents, trying to get strawberries into buckets rather than into their children's mouths.
Jones said the family grows some of their own food at home.
Liyah and Ava started listing some of their crops, like peppers, corn and jalapeños. Monday was their first time picking strawberries.
It's important for the children to know where their food comes from, Jones said.
"... [B]efore we eat something, we go over where it comes from. Now, they literally get to see and pick where it comes from," he said.
Aurora Elvir, a parent with the Monocacy Elementary School Judy Center, agreed that it's important for children to know where their food comes from.
Her family goes strawberry picking every year, she said. It's a tradition she wants to maintain to help teach children about making healthy choices.
She didn't grow up with that kind of education, she said.
Having another authority figure tell a child about the benefits of healthy eating adds weight to their parents' teachings.
"When they see other trusted adults thinking the same way, it kind of like reinforces what we as parents are trying to teach," Elvir said.
(3) comments
Sounds like a good program. That being said, I’m reminded of a story about a Los Angeles school where parents, mostly non-Hispanic whites, wanted the school to have a veggie garden on the school property that the kids could work. Other parents, mostly Hispanic whites, observed that having their kids succeed academically was a higher priority for them than having them know how to pick produce.
Why not both?
Been a long time since I read that article but I think it had to do with available time.
