The Farmers Cooperative Association in Frederick celebrated its 100th anniversary this month, as well as its contributions to the agricultural community.
“It’s kind of surreal,” General Manager Richard O’Hara said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s 100 years old.”
The co-op, off East South Street in downtown Frederick, has served Frederick County and other farmers, mostly in the state, by providing high-quality products for lower prices, O’Hara said.
The co-op’s biggest operations are animal feed — both bought in bulk and made in-house — and petroleum. It also sells equipment, tools and other products.
The design of a cooperative is individual people joining forces to get a better price together than what they can get individually, O’Hara said.
“If [farmers] all went together, they could buy feed by the railcar load and split the price up,” O’Hara said. “So, they were able to save money that way. It still operates the same way.”
That idea spurred the founding of the co-op in 1923. In the beginning stages, the co-op was part of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, O’Hara said. It later became its own entity.
Since then, the co-op has adapted to the ever-changing agricultural landscape, board member Ron Holter said.
Holter, a fifth-generation dairy farmer in Jefferson, has been a board member for over two decades. His father was also a board member.
His family has used the co-op for decades — storing grain there, buying the co-op’s feed, and getting its petroleum.
As the family’s dairy operation went through a lot of changes, it used the cooperative less, he said.
In the past, the co-op had a lot of resources for dairy farmers, Holter said. But over the last 30 to 40 years, the dairy farm industry has been declining.
Though dairy farms were the co-op’s strong suit, it also serves horses, beef cattle, swine, and other animals.
“We’re a little more flexible in adapting to the needs of the area, the region that we’re in,” Holter said.
Bigger national companies can’t adapt so fast to those changes, he said.
Bigger national companies also can’t foster the same close relationships with farmers in the region like a local co-op can, he said. Customer service excels since farmers can talk directly to and ask questions of people who run the co-op.
O’Hara said the co-op always talks with its customers to make sure they get fair prices.
Denis Hood, a retired farmer and stockholder in the co-op, said that since the co-op’s board is mostly farmers, it can better provide for its customers.
“They get the hardships of farming and they understand it more,” Hood said. “It’s farmer-owned and when you own something, you take a little bit better care of it, and you try to operate more efficiently.”
Hood has been around the co-op his whole life. His father was on the board for over 50 years, and was the president for a lot of that time, he said.
He remembered as a kid when his father would go to the annual co-op meetings in the 1950s and 1960s, when members wore suits and ties.
One reason the co-op can be flexible to the needs of farmers is because it has its own pellet mill to make feed, O’Hara said. The co-op first got it in the 1990s.
The pellet mill also can fulfill special orders.
For example, if a farmer needs a specific medication mixed into their animal’s food, the co-op can fulfill that.
For O’Hara, Holter and Hood, the co-op evokes pride.
“I hope they’re around another 100 years,” Hood said.
Congratulations! [thumbup][thumbup]
