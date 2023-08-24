Farmers Co-op 100th
The Farmers Cooperative Association in Frederick celebrated its 100th anniversary this month.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Farmers Cooperative Association in Frederick celebrated its 100th anniversary this month, as well as its contributions to the agricultural community.

“It’s kind of surreal,” General Manager Richard O’Hara said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s 100 years old.”

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Congratulations! [thumbup][thumbup]

