Color on the Creek Plants
Buy Now

From left, clockwise, colunteers Sue Faibisch, Jack Manning, and Debbie Streeton carry a potted plant through Carroll Creek in Frederick during the annual water garden installation for Color on the Creek on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Volunteers waded through a murky Carroll Creek on Friday afternoon as they added additional floating foliage to the downtown waterway.

For the 11th year, Color on the Creek volunteers installed a water garden with lilies, lotus plants and more at Carroll Creek Linear Park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription