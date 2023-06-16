Volunteers waded through a murky Carroll Creek on Friday afternoon as they added additional floating foliage to the downtown waterway.
For the 11th year, Color on the Creek volunteers installed a water garden with lilies, lotus plants and more at Carroll Creek Linear Park.
Michael Elspas, a longtime volunteer involved with the project, learned to love lilies when he worked in Lilypons Water Gardens near Adamstown.
He said the project gives him the “chance to do my hobby on a larger canvas.”
Approximately 350 plants had been growing in a greenhouse at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick while the group waited for them to mature and for the creek to warm up, so they could survive when transferred, according to Peter Kremers, co-founder of Color on the Creek.
Most of the plants are tropical and won’t survive the winter months. They will need to be cleaned out by October. But the new plants installed should bloom plenty during their time in the water and add a unique, colorful element to downtown Frederick.
The water garden, while beautiful in its aesthetic, also serves an environmental purpose. The project was started as a way to mitigate an algae problem in the creek, Kremers said.
When algae dies and decomposes, it is foul smelling and consumes oxygen from the water, which can kill fish.
Sunlight is critical for algae to grow, so cutting down the sunlight that reaches the water reduces the creek's algae.
Through the water garden, plants shade the water, reducing algae and cooling the creek, which has led to more fish in the creek, like bass, carp, and koi.
Tatiana Giampietro, who moved to Frederick last summer, heard about the event from a Facebook group.
“I love working with plants, and I just wanted to volunteer,” she said. “I think it’s a very cool event that everybody gets to enjoy.”
In a few weeks, when the creek is warmer, Kremers said, the group will also install Victoria water lilies, which can grow up to several feet wide.
The project, including the pots, fertilizer and other materials, generally has a budget between $10,000 and $12,000, Kremers said.
Their other project, Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, helps fund the water garden, along with its sponsors and volunteers, such as the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, the Men's Garden Club of Frederick and Landscape Services Inc., Kremers said.
Dixon Hicks has been volunteering with the garden for three years after he heard about it from a neighbor. He said the project unifies the community.
Sailing Through the Winter Solstice is an annual fundraising event during which decorated boats sponsored by businesses sit on the creek for months. Visitors can vote on their favorite boats by donating money, which goes to the business' chosen charity.
According to Kremers, the water garden and boat festival help Carroll Creek Park attract more visitors who explore the creek and visit businesses in the area.
