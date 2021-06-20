There is no doubt that summer is here. With temperatures reaching into the 90s and high humidity, we are all feeling the summer heat. While most of us would love to stay inside in the air conditioning all day, animals and crops still need to be taken care of, no matter what the weather is like. As you head out to the barn and fields, keep the following tips in mind to ensure that you, your family and farm employees stay cool and hydrated.
Stay hydrated. Keep water with you so it’s easily accessible. Keep the barn or shop fridge stocked with water. If you don’t have a fridge, fill a cooler with water and ice and put it in frequently visited areas. The easier the water is to access, the more likely you are to stay hydrated. How much water should you drink? The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reports that women who consumed an average of 11.5 cups and men who consumed an average of 15.5 cups of water appeared to be adequately hydrated. These amounts include the water that is consumed from all beverages and food. (Approximately 80 percent of our water intake comes from water and beverages, and 20 percent comes from food.) Age, overall health and environment can also play a role in determining how much water we need.
And just like we need more water when it’s hot, animals will need more water, too. Additional waterers may need to be available for hotter days.
Take breaks and pace yourself. I know this is easier said than done, especially when we need to make hay when the sun shines! There will be times when we’re trying to beat the rain. But, take a few minutes to sit in the shade or go indoors. Give your body the chance to recharge so that you have the energy to keep working. Adjust to working in the heat, and use a pace that does not lead to exhaustion. Constantly being on the go with no breaks does no one any good. June is National Dairy Month, so while you’re taking a break, why not enjoy some ice cream, too?
Wear lightweight, loose and light-colored clothing. If a task requires personal protective equipment (PPE), do that first in the morning or later in the evening when it is cooler.
Know the signs of heat stress. Heat stress occurs when the body is unable to cool itself and the internal temperature rises. (Sweating is one way that the body typically uses to cool down.) Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two illnesses that can occur as a result of heat stress. Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, thirst, weakness, heavy sweating, increased body temperature, moist and clammy skin and decreased urine output. Heat stroke symptoms include dry, hot skin; very high body temperature, confusion, slurred speech, seizures and unconsciousness. Slurred speech, seizures and unconscious are signs of heat stroke, and 911 should be called immediately. If in doubt as to whether a person is experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke, call 911 and cool the person. Do not leave the person alone; stay with them until help arrives. With both heat exhaustion and heat stroke, fast treatment is imperative. Get the person to shade or an air conditioned area and encourage them to take frequent sips of water. Use techniques to cool the person, such as creating an ice bath; putting ice or a cool cloth on their head, neck, trunk, armpits and groin; removing outer layers of clothing; and using fans to circulate air around them. Knowing how to prevent heat stress and how to recognize the symptoms will help you beat the summer heat and stay safe on the farm.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms and horticulture. Nichols can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
