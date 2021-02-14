If you have not taken soil tests within the last three years, schedule time to do so this winter when the ground is not frozen. If you have a recent soil test, have you looked at the pH lately?
Soil tests provide a lot of good information, and I would argue that pH is one of the most important pieces of information provided. For most crops, the optimum pH is between 6.0 and 7.0. Outside of that range, key nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium become more tightly bound to other nutrients, which makes them unavailable for crops to take up. Roots will not grow and extend deeper into the soil profile if the pH is too low. Keeping pH in the optimum range will also help to ensure optimum performance of fertilizers and pesticides.
The soils in our region are generally acidic, and over time the pH will naturally drop. So, we can add lime to bring the pH back up into the optimum range. The soil test, as well as your nutrient management plan, will provide a recommendation for the amount of lime that you will need to apply. Lime does not work overnight; it generally takes several months to react. Therefore, it is important to plan ahead. If you are thinking of planting a hay or pasture field this fall, applying lime this winter/early spring will provide enough time for the lime to react and a more ideal pH by the time planting occurs this fall.
Below are a couple of reminders regarding pesticide license renewal and the submission of annual implementation reports.
If your pesticide license expired on Dec. 31, don’t forget to renew your license! You can renew your license by one of two ways:
1) Request a paper copy of the renewal form by calling the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) at 410-841-5710.
2) Online at mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/pages/pesticide_regulation.aspx. Click on the Online Pesticide Licensing and Certification Renewal link in the upper right corner. In order to log in, you will need your pesticide license number and code number. If you received a reminder email from MDA to renew, the code number will be in that email. If you do not know your code number, you will need to call MDA at 410-841-5710.
Also, the nutrient management annual implementation report (AIR) is due on March 1. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) mailed out paper copies to farmers. There are two ways to submit the AIR:
1) Fill out the paper copy and mail it back to MDA.
2) Submit the form online using Maryland’s OneStop portal at onestop.md.gov/ and search for “annual implementation report.”
Lastly, we are hiring! We are looking for an ag agent for Frederick County. To read the full job description and to apply, visit ejobs.umd.edu/postings/81048. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms, and horticulture. Nichols can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
