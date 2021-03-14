It’s that time of year again – farmers are preparing their fields for the spring crops. In doing so, it is sometimes necessary for farmers to take farm equipment out on the road in order to get from one field to the next. Whether you are in the tractor or in the car behind it, here are some safety tips.
For farmers:
- Use the Slow Moving Vehicle emblem, lights and reflector tape to ensure that other drivers can see you. Keep these visibility aids clean and replace them when faded or broken.
- Avoid major roads during rush hour.
- Install extra mirrors on equipment if not already present. This will help you be more aware of other vehicles around you.
- Turn on your headlights, but turn off the rear spotlights while on the road. The rear spotlights can be mistaken for headlights from a distance.
- Use turn signals to indicate which way you are turning. Hand signals can also be used, but keep in mind that other drivers may not understand and think you are waving them around you.
For Motorists:
- Know the slow moving vehicle emblem. The orange triangle with a red outline is the indicator that you are approaching a slow vehicle. Immediately slow down. If you are driving 55 mph and come upon a tractor that is going 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between you and the tractor.
- Be patient. Most farm equipment will only be traveling a short distance to the next field or farm. If you follow a tractor that is going 20 mph for two miles, it only takes six minutes; this is the equivalent of waiting for two stoplights in town.
- Yield to wide vehicles. If a piece of farm equipment is traveling in the opposite direction and you cannot pass safely, stop. Pull off to the side or turn onto a road or driveway so that both of you can get by safely.
- Pass only if it is safe to do so. A farmer may pull over so that you can pass, though keep in mind that trees, telephone wires, ditches and soft shoulders make it difficult for farm equipment to just pull over whenever there is another vehicle behind them. If the farmer does not pull over, only pass if you can clearly see into the oncoming lane of traffic ahead of you and the farm equipment.
- Do not assume that farm equipment that pulls to the right side is making a right turn or letting you pass. Due to the larger size of farm equipment, farmers may pull to the right in order to make wide left turns. Watch for turn signals or hand signals, and do not pass until you know which way the farmer is going and it is safe to do so.
For all drivers: Stay alert! It is easy to become distracted while driving. For everyone’s safety, put the phone away.
Kelly Nichols is an ag agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms, and horticulture. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
