Check out a few of the upcoming events in Frederick County. More information will be available soon regarding our Winter Agronomy Update and other events sponsored by the University of Maryland Extension.
Oct. 27 — Private Pesticide License Test Training 6-8 p.m., Burkittsville Ruritan - 500 East Main St., Burkittsville
Those wishing to acquire a Maryland private pesticide license may take this optional training. This course will provide those seeking certification with training and study material to take the Maryland private pesticide applicator certification test. Please register in advance by visiting our website go.umd.edu/fcag, scroll down to ‘Upcoming Programs’ or by calling 301-600-3576. A core study manual can be purchased for $15 (exact cash or check made payable to Frederick County EAC). Please call the above number if you wish to purchase a core manual.
Nov. 2 — Private Pesticide Applicator License Exam 6-8 p.m., Burkittsville Ruritan - 500 East Main St., Burkittsville
Those wishing to acquire a Maryland private pesticide license will need to take the private applicator test. MDA inspectors will be on hand to administer the test. A short application will need to be filled out upon arrival and a photo ID is required as well. Please register in advance by visiting our website go.umd.edu/fcag, scroll down to ‘Upcoming Programs’ or by calling 301-600-3576.
Nov. 10 — Private Pesticide License Recertification 6-8 p.m., Burkittsville Ruritan - 500 East Main St., Burkittsville
Holders of the Maryland private pesticide license, which expires at the end of 2021, are encouraged to attend to receive continuing education credits. These credits are required to renew a Maryland private pesticide license before it expires. You will need your certificate number for the sign-in sheet so please bring it with you. Register in advance by visiting our website go.umd.edu/fcag, scroll down to ‘Upcoming Programs’ or by calling 301-600-3576.
Dec. 8 — Maryland Nutrient Management Voucher Training 6-8 p.m., Location - TBD
Anyone who applies nutrients to 10 or more acres of agricultural land is required to have a nutrient applicator voucher. Vouchers expire after three years. This class will complete the required 2-hour continuing education requirement to maintain the voucher. You will need your certificate number for the sign-in sheet, so please bring it with you. Register in advance by visiting our website go.umd.edu/fcag, scroll down to ‘Upcoming Programs’ or by calling 301-600-3576.
IS YOUR NUTRIENT MANAGEMENT PLAN CURRENT?
Check with your plan writer to ensure your plan is current! Farmers who gross more than $2,500 per year or have 8,000 pounds of live animal weight or more are required to have a nutrient management plan. Plans should be completed before nutrients are applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.