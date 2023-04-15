Outside of Common Market Co-op's Buckeystown Pike location on Saturday, local businesses captured the attention of shoppers and passersby with sweets, seedlings, flowers and sustainability techniques.
At one table was a representative from South Mountain Creamery, dishing out scoops of fresh ice cream, and at another was the director of a Frederick County-based environmental education center, speaking with interested parents about the school's programs.
Event attendees weaved through the tents, ice cream in-hand, getting to know each of the farmers and business owners who greeted them.
It was Common Market's first-ever "Plant-A-Palooza," and sustainable business leaders used the farmer's-market-style event to collaborate with one another and introduce themselves to event attendees.
Amanda Harmon, education and events coordinator for Common Market, said she and event organizers wanted to create an inviting atmosphere for the co-op's business partners to show off their crafts, products and programs.
"We just wanted to give our owners and the community an opportunity to meet local farmers, local people in the community, and just have face to face engagement," Harmon said.
Kisha Reid, director of the Discovery Natural Learning Center, a pre-school that emphasizes outside play and learning, said the event was a perfect opportunity for her to pitch her pre-school to parents.
Reid said the pre-school will open in September of this year. She spoke to interested parents and local educators who wanted to collaborate with her on Saturday.
"It has been endless connections," Reid said.
She added that her nature-based pre-school model, and early childhood education as a whole, will rely on connections like those to forge a bond with the community and get kids outside.
"That's what I think it's going to take to fix our current early childhood system," Reid said. "To build a better community is just partnerships, collaborations and networking."
At the opposite end of Plant-A-Palooza, standing among neat piles of pallets and scrap wood, was Mike Spurrier, owner of Organic Gardening Services.
Spurrier's business sells composting kits and specializes in animal and insect-friendly garden designs.
On Saturday afternoon, he led a demonstration on how to build a "bee hotel" with a handful of attendees. The hotels are made of small, rectangular wooden frames with hollowed out sticks and logs stuck between them.
Spurrier said the hotels are for communal bees that don't hive together like honey bees do.
"They don't want to live together in a hive," Spurrier said, "but they don't mind being next to each other."
The demonstration started with demolition, as Spurrier helped the group break down old wooden pallets and trim them to size.
One by one, participants passed around power tools, hammers and measuring tape to construct their humble bee abodes.
As they did, a future guest buzzed around the perimeter, eyeing their work.
Harmon said this is what the event was all about: community members learning about sustainable practices, like creating habitat for pollinators, and business owners getting to teach their craft.
"We try to partner with businesses that are doing something to positively impact the community," Harmon said. "Whether it's using sustainable products or focused on having a lesser impact on the environment."
