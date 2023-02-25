On Jan. 2, 14-year-old Avery Pollock helped her goat, Honey, deliver triplets as part of her 4-H breeding project.
But she didn't have time to officially name the three babies before they and their mother died in a barn fire at their property in Walkersville a month later. The loss of Honey and the babies — who could have been Nelly, Astrid and Wrinkles — felt terrible, Avery said.
“They were just born," she said. "And I helped birth them because they were stuck, a couple of them, so very traumatic."
The rest of the animals survived, including Avery’s white steer, Charmin, and 9-year-old Charlotte Pollock’s brown steer, Alf, formerly named Tootsie.
Millie, Boomer and Jolly J. Wampus, goats who belong to the girls' sister, Mila Pollock, also made it out.
The cause of the Feb. 3 fire is unknown, Pollock said. The fire marshal determined it was accidental, and Pollock figured it might have been the heat lamp in the barn.
The fire left the Pollocks feeling lost, but their community has rallied behind them.
Carrie Pollock feared her daughters would feel discouraged about 4-H after the fire, given how hard they worked in the past year and a half.
“The barn was just built in 2021 to kind of be independent … and have our own little operation just for the 4-H projects, just for the kids, because it's something that's really helped them mature and learn life lessons,” Carrie said.
But then the Johnsville 4-H club gave them some money.
“We had the funds available in the treasury, and the kids voted to give them money," club leader Amy Stephens said. It was a unanimous vote, and the Pollock family received about $250, she said.
The club will also host a specialty gun raffle in April, and the proceeds will go to the Pollock family, Stephens said. The raffle happens every year, and usually accumulates around $1,000.
Then, when the Pollocks' church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy, heard about the fire, family friend and deacon Joann Clugston began promoting a GoFundMe. She also helped clean up the remains of the fire.
Clugston said she wants to make sure the family, and especially the girls, know they are not alone.
“It's important to me personally, because I want to show them that people truly care about them,” she said. “It's really important to help them because they need that encouragement right now.”
And the message is being received, Avery said. Not only have they received help from their 4-H club and their church, but surrounding farms are housing their animals for the time being, while they try to figure out how to get a new barn.
The Delaplaine Land and Cattle in Frederick is housing the steers, Charmin and Alf. Spring Valley Farms in Walkersville has Mila’s goats. The girls visit the animals as much as they can.
On Monday, they were at Delaplaine with the steers. Mila was laughing at videos of her goats on her phone while Charlotte and Avery were leading the steers with their halters around a pen.
The night of the fire, the whole family saw what happened, Carrie said. Mila had rushed outside in her shorts and T-shirt and was clutching her three goats as the barn burned.
But Mila is trying to look on the positive side.
“I'm just glad the wind was not blowing towards the house,” she said.
Avery said she didn’t believe it was happening at first. She was sleeping when her mom woke her up and told her what was happening. When she went outside, the fire company had already put out the fire and her mom confirmed that her goats were dead.
The community support has been helpful, she said. She has to make sure Charmin is competition ready when it's time for the Great Frederick Fair. She’s gotten quite competitive after winning reserve champion twice last year.
“[The support] definitely gives me a lot of hope that I can keep going,” Avery said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
