Sisters and Steers
Avery Pollock, 14, and her white steer named Charmin, and Charlotte Pollock, 9, with her brown steer named Alf.

On Jan. 2, 14-year-old Avery Pollock helped her goat, Honey, deliver triplets as part of her 4-H breeding project.

But she didn't have time to officially name the three babies before they and their mother died in a barn fire at their property in Walkersville a month later. The loss of Honey and the babies — who could have been Nelly, Astrid and Wrinkles — felt terrible, Avery said.

