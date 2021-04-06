County Council members continued their efforts to save farmland by approving three different applications preserving more than 160 acres near Thurmont and Frederick.
More specifically, council members approved proposals via the county's Installment Purchase Program (IPP). County officials use that program to purchase easements on farmland and pay farmers over a maximum of 20 years.
Factors such as the amount of tillable cropland, soil quality and overall parcel size help applicants get money under the program, which is funded through the county's recordation tax—which is a one-time fee collected through real estate transactions like deed transfers.
All seven council members approved the applications Tuesday night, which were:
21 acres owned by Mark Lance Kennedy on the east side of Graceham Road near Thurmont for $72,876
26.5 acres owned by Dale and Thelma Kennedy, directly east of Graceham Road near Thurmont, for $91,901
119.7 acres owned by Donald and Debra Culler, in between Jefferson and Frederick along Jefferson Pike, for $371,333
County officials have preserved more than 20,000 acres under the IPP program, which was created in 2002. The county also uses multiple other programs including the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF). Other parcels near the two applications have used variations of this program, whether through MALPF easements or districts.
Frederick County has more than 180,000 acres of farmland. County officials have preserved well more than 60,000 and aim to get to 100,000 acres by 2040, according to Livable Frederick, the county's long-term comprehensive planning document.
