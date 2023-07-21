Frederick County's new agritourism work group will meet for the first time on Wednesday, according to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater in June appointed 14 people, including County Councilmen Mason Carter and Jerry Donald, to the work group. Members participate on a volunteer basis, Laxton said.
The 12 other members of the worgroup are agriculture sector professionals, including:
- Tom Barse, owner of Milkhouse Brewery at Mount Airy's Stillpoint Farm
- Bob Black, owner of Catoctin Mountain Orchard near Thurmont
- JoAnn Coates-Hunter, director of Fox Haven Organic Farm in Jefferson
- Lisa Gaver, co-owner of Gaver Family Farm in Mount Airy
- Janna Howley, COO of Grow & Fortify, which represents winemarkers, brewers and distillers in the state of Maryland
- Tom Mullineaux, a seed seller and chair of the Agriculture Business Council
- Emma Jagoz, founder of Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro
- Mehrl Mayne, owner of Mayne’s Tree Farm in Buckeystown
- Denny Remsburg, Frederick County Farm Bureau president
- Sam Roop, farmer at Brookfield Pumpkins in Thurmont
- Emily Snyder, operator of Rocky Point Creamery in Tuscarora
- Ben Sowers, co-owner of South Mountain Creamery in Middletown
The work group is the product of a 2023 report, in which Fitzwater's transition team recommended that she consult with stakeholders to modernize policies governing agribusiness in the county.
“Farming has changed substantially over the years," Fitzwater said in a June press release. "Our laws and regulations need not only to catch up, but they need to lay a foundation that will support innovation in the years to come.”
The work group is expected to produce a report for the County Council and county executive to review by Dec. 1.
In a text message to The Frederick News-Post on Friday, Donald wrote that he hopes the group "can balance the needs of agribusinesses and the needs of those who live near them so that all can benefit from agritourism."
The group's inaugural meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor meeting room of Winchester Hall. Meetings of the work group are open to the public.
