Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced the three companies that the county will hire to study if local farmers would benefit from an agriculture innovation center — and, if demand is there, where to build it.
The county has $115,000 for the study in this year's budget.
The agriculture innovation center would include a shared facility that farmers could use as a processing facility to make value-added products — which can include milling wheat into flour, turning strawberries into jam or making organic produce, according to the University of Maryland Extension.
The center would also give local farmers a competitive edge over agricultural businesses in neighboring counties, Gardner, D, said. Frederick County is home to roughly 1,300 farms, the most of any county in Maryland.
“We know that sharing space and equipment can make a huge difference for operations trying to bring new products to market,” Gardner said. “With the high cost of processing equipment, it just makes sense to try this approach to support our agricultural community.”
The concept for an agricultural innovation center is not unique to Frederick County, Gardner said.
A Regional Agriculture Center in St. Mary's County will serve five counties in southern Maryland when it is completed by the end of 2023, according to the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.
During the next year, contractors will conduct a feasibility study to determine if Frederick County farmers want and would benefit from an agriculture innovation center, and, if so, where it should be.
To conduct the feasibility study, the county has contracted:
• the economic development and real estate consulting firm HR&A Advisors, which has an office in Washington, D.C.
• Anne Arundel County-based ACDS LLC, which leads rural economic development projects internationally
• Chicago-based Epstein and Sons International Inc., an engineering, architecture and construction company that will oversee site selection.
The yearlong feasibility study will begin June 1 with a consumer survey and a series of focus group meetings with organizations in the county’s farming community, including the Frederick County Farm Bureau, the county's Agriculture Business Council and craft beverage producers, as well as local farmers and producers.
The contractors will eventually recommend to the county’s Office of Economic Development the type of center that would bring the most economic benefit to the county, potential sites and a detailed business plan for supporting the center, said Katie Stevens, associate director of Agriculture Business Development in the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
The center could eventually include a commercial kitchen space, cold and dry storage spaces, and packaging and distribution equipment, among other uses, Gardner said.
“The demand for butchering services has increased significantly over the past two years, and the four meat processors in Frederick County are booked well into 2023,” Gardner said. “So a shared facility could help meet this demand.”
Gardner said people with questions about the center can contact Stevens by calling 301-600-3037 or emailing kstevens1@frederickcountymd.gov.
