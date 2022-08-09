Members of the public can get information about the Sugarloaf Area Plan at a meeting next week, after the Frederick County Council was briefed on a section of the plan Tuesday.
The county planning staff will host a community meeting at Urbana High School from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Urbana High School to provide information on the plan.
Protecting the Sugarloaf area’s natural resources and ecosystem — including forests, bodies of water and wildlife habitats — is chief among the proposal’s goals, and preserving the land’s scenic and rural character is key to maintaining its identity within the county, Livable Frederick environmental planner Tim Goodfellow said during a series of open houses for the proposal in August.
The proposal outlines a 17,000-acre boundary for the Sugarloaf area.
Aside from land near the interchange, the boundary follows I-270 from the county line bordering Montgomery County north to Md. 80, Fingerboard Road and the Hope Hill community. From there, it winds south with the Monocacy River until again reaching the county line.
The proposal is part of the Livable Frederick Master Plan, adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation for the county.
The Livable Frederick plan identifies a “corridor for growth and development” along I-270, including the interchange area. The plan also states that the county will support “policies that facilitate the development” of the area along I-270 to take advantage of access to employment centers in the region.
The Sugarloaf area will include a variety of zoning districts, including Resource Conservation, Agricultural, Residential, Village Center Commercial, and General Commercial, Goodfellow told the council Tuesday.
The Resource Conservation district will allow low-intensity uses and activities in areas that include mountains, rural woodlands, and cultural, scenic, and recreation resource areas.
It would protect FEMA floodplains, steep slopes, wetlands, and the habitats of threatened and endangered species from development.
The Agricultural district would prevent dense development in areas where roads and other infrastructure are only built to meet rural needs.
The Village Center district is meant to enhance areas with rural communities and areas designated for growth.
The General Commercial district is meant to allow general retail commercial and business services on roads designated as collector roads in the county’s comprehensive plan.
Councilman Steve McKay asked whether the county had a document that could describe and explain the rationale for zoning changes that would be made to individual properties as part of the plan.
The county has had numerous conversations with property owners about the impacts on individual properties, Goodfellow said.
McKay also asked whether it was common to divide parcels of land between Resource Conservation and Agricultural, as the proposal would.
With thousands of parcels in the county, he couldn’t say how many had zoning divided along property lines and how many had so-called split zoning, but it isn’t uncommon, Goodfellow said.
The sophistication of mapping has allowed zoning to become more complex over time, and they’ve come to realize that zoning shouldn’t really follow lot and property lines, Councilman Kai Hagen said.
The plan would also create a Sugarloaf Rural Heritage Overlay zoning district, which would establish criteria, standards, and review procedures for development that would try to minimize or prevent adverse impacts on water quality, forest resources, wildlife habitats, and scenic and rural landscapes.
The overlay would place reasonable limits on non-agricultural uses in a sensitive area, Goodfellow said.
With an election scheduled in November, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said she, Vice President Michael Blue, and Council Chief of Staff Ragen Cherney will do everything they can to make sure this council can address the Livable Frederick plan while still in office.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
Ryan, please spend some print expressing the concerns of the many property owners who oppose this plan! Don’t be a lap dog for the Gardner Administration. Balance!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.