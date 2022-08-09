Sugarloaf plan cover

Members of the public can get information about the Sugarloaf Area Plan at a meeting next week, after the Frederick County Council was briefed on a section of the plan Tuesday.

The county planning staff will host a community meeting at Urbana High School from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Urbana High School to provide information on the plan.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

rocky
rocky

Ryan, please spend some print expressing the concerns of the many property owners who oppose this plan! Don’t be a lap dog for the Gardner Administration. Balance!!

