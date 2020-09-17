The Frederick County Council unanimously approved changes to a bill that would expand where farmers markets can be held.
“This bill provides for a definition of farmers market,” council member Steve McKay said. “And then allows for farmers markets to take place in a range of our different zones … and to allow it as a temporary outdoor activity.”
The new legislation states that applicants can apply for permits that are good for up to 180 days.
The zoning administrator can issue the permit as long as “the proposed activity is in compliance with all safety, health and environmental standards, and is not detrimental to the surrounding area.” The site must be big enough to have the market and maintain a 50-foot buffer from the property lines — and be able to allow traffic flow to safely continue. Any music must stop at dusk.
McKay introduced the two amendments. The first will permit markets in an additional zoning area, and the second adds the “safe and orderly flow of parking” to one of the guidelines for issuing a permit, which previously only included the flow of traffic.
The amendment adding a zone to the bill is considered a substantial change and requires that the bill go back for a public hearing.
Council member Jerry Donald, who co-sponsored the bill along with council member Kai Hagen, thanked McKay for doing research for the bill.
“I think that this supports farmers, it supports local agriculture, it supports sustainability to be able to make, create things and consume them locally, and I think any expansion is a great idea,” he said.
In July, McKay noted that there is “nothing close to a definition of farmers market” in the county’s zoning ordinance.
The first amendment will be discussed in a public hearing at the County Council meeting on Sept. 22.
