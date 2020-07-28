New legislation, introduced by council member Steve McKay and workshopped by the County Council Tuesday, would expand where farmers markets can be held.
"We're in a situation where certain businesses or entities are being allowed to hold farmer's markets," McKay said. "Others are not, based upon zoning differences and yet we have nothing close to a definition of farmer's market in our zoning ordinance."
One example McKay offered was that if someone wanted to have a farmer's market in the corner of the Francis Scott Key Mall parking lot, they couldn't because it's the wrong zone.
"I wasn't satisfied with that answer," he said.
The bill first defines farmer's market and then clarifies that a permit, good for up to 120 days, can be issued after a zoning administrator confirms that “The proposed activity is in compliance with all safety, health, and environmental standards, and is not detrimental to the surrounding area,” the site is big enough to have the market and maintain a 50-foot buffer from the property lines, the flow of traffic could safely continue and any music would stop at dusk.
There were not many questions about the bill.
Council member Phil Dacey asked what the purpose of requiring a permit is and said it was unclear what conditions would cause a zoning administrator to deny a permit.
McKay said, "I accept the fact that when you're adding a new activity into a zone that currently doesn't allow it, ... you ought to look at that location and make sure it's appropriate for the activity being proposed."
As for a reason to deny a permit, McKay said one example a permit could be denied is if there wasn't enough space in the parking area for cars to get in and out safely with pedestrians and farmer's market stands.
Council member Jessica Fitzwater thanked McKay for bringing the legislation forward and said it makes sense and supports local small business owners and farmers. Council member Kai Hagen also said he supported the bill.
McKay stressed that by making the permit good for up to 120 days, his intention was to make it a long permit so it could run the course of a season. There was some discussion about changing the language around that specification or lengthening the time.
Council president M.C. Keegan-Ayer also noted that the Frederick County Farm Bureau has already voiced support for the legislation.
