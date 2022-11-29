Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Tuesday said that nine farm businesses will receive a total of $113,000 from the county’s Agriculture Innovation Grants program.
The county launched the grant program in 2020 to support local farm businesses and help them diversity their products to remain profitable. The county awards the grants twice per year using money from recordation fees.
Over the four grant cycles, the county has awarded $1.1 million to local farm businesses, said Katie Stevens, the county’s director of workforce development and agriculture business, in a phone interview.
The grants will help local farmers add a total of 43 full-time and 23 part-time jobs. Below is a list of the grant recipients:
- District Farms in Frederick, which will use its $17,000 grant to establish an autonomous nutrient management system for its vegetable operation.
- Fingerboard Farm in Ijamsville received $10,000 to purchase a well to irrigate crops.
- The Kombucha Lady in Rocky Ridge got $14,000 to expand its storage space and add a commercial refrigerator.
- Moo Cow Creamery in Middletown will use its $15,000 to install a walk-in refrigerator/freezer for more direct-to-consumer sales of chicken and beef.
Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro, which plans to use its $25,000 grant to convert one greenhouse for full-time microgreen production and equip a second greenhouse for seedlings.
- Richvale Farm in Middletown Valley got $5,000 purchase a walk-in freezer to offer more direct-to-consumer beef sales.
- Stone Pillar Farm on Mount Phillip Road, west of Frederick, which will use its $11,000 to upgrade its poultry processing facility and equipment.
- Summer Creek Farm in Thurmont received $10,000 to convert silage wagons from diesel to electric and develop a power take-off generator.
- Valley View Acres, outside Middletown, got $6,000 to install a well to feed its irrigation system.
Money well spent
