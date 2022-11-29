Frederick County logo

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Tuesday said that nine farm businesses will receive a total of $113,000 from the county’s Agriculture Innovation Grants program.

The county launched the grant program in 2020 to support local farm businesses and help them diversity their products to remain profitable. The county awards the grants twice per year using money from recordation fees.

(1) comment

Fredginrickey

Money well spent

Report Add Reply

