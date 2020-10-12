Sam and Mary Jane Roop’s children were the sixth generation to be raised at Brookfield Farm in Thurmont.
The sprawling fields tucked in the mountains are home to a grain, beef and agrotourism operation that began in the early 2000s after Mary Jane Roop and her father ended their 300-cow dairy operation.
Sam Roop is the president of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, and Mary Jane is a loan officer for an agricultural lending company in Frederick. Their three children now live around the country, but the operation continues to offer corn, wheat, soybeans, hay and pumpkins.
“I love just being outside and being part of what God designed,” Mary Jane said. “It’s just absolutely beautiful.”
On a recent Sunday, Sam looked out at the farm with the view of the mountains in the background.
“Right here says it all,” he said. “The beauty of our great land and … I’ve said it many times that I love being a farmer and farming the land and watching things grow. I get the biggest enjoyment out of that.”
Sam grew up as a “farm kid” in Carroll County and visited Thurmont to court Mary Jane. They’ve been on the farm since 1986.
“We’ve been a part of this farm ever since we’ve been married, and then I left the farm for about 13 years and worked at the fertilizer company in Frederick, and when Mary Jane and her dad decided to retire from milking cows here … then I left the fertilizer company and came here to continue farming the farm.”
In the fall, there’s a pick-your-own pumpkin and a market in one of the barns. Typically, this is also accompanied by things like hay rides, a corn maze and a petting zoo, but changes were made this year to combat COVID-19.
“Twenty-four years ago, we decided we wanted to start a family operation that would teach our children about the value of agriculture and help them develop a work ethic,” Mary Jane Roop said.
They started the pumpkin patch on a one-acre plot of land when their three children were in elementary school. It has since grown to 13 acres.
Overall, it’s an opportunity, Mary Jane Roop said, to show people an operating farm and educate them about agriculture.
Diversification, like the pumpkin patch, is important in farming because it helps reduce risk. For example, this year the corn yield was lower than usual due to dry weather, but the pumpkins thrived.
For Sam, he said his role as farm bureau president during COVID-19 has changed some, in part because everything has gone virtual.
“I miss the interaction with people,” he said. “That’s what I’m all about.”
He also spoke about what farmers are facing during the pandemic. This includes local meat processing plants being backed up and some larger plants being shut down.
“There’s the demand out there for beef, but they can’t get it processed,” Sam said. “Another thing is with grain prices, back in the spring they weren’t looking too good so we had to make arrangements. You know, do we plant corn, do we plant soybeans?”
Right now, Roop said they’re planting winter wheat and will also plant harvestable wheat that he’ll harvest next July. He uses no-till practices.
Roop said he’s in the farm bureau to try to help with agriculture so that young farmers in the area can keep on farming.
And considerations, such as solar, environmental regulations, demands of a growing population and farm machinery accidents haven’t stopped just because of the pandemic.
Meetings continue every month but are virtual. However, the annual meeting will be held at the fairgrounds on Oct. 13 as a drive-in meeting.
Mary Jane Roop said the biggest challenge for farmers during the pandemic has been trying to figure out how quickly they can change things to meet the needs of the customers.
“Just trying to stay abreast of what the regulations are and how we abide by those and how we help walk beside our customers to abide by those regulations,” she said.
