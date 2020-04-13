Even though the Extension office is closed to the public, we are still here to help. We are actively checking our phone messages and email while teleworking. To reach our office, call 301-600-1594. For the agriculture staff, please call 301-600-3576. Our website (www.extension.umd.edu/frederick-county) contains a new section entitled “Helping You through COVID-19.” There, you will find online youth activities; health and financial resources; and information for farmers.
For farmers and those in the agriculture industry, I would like to highlight a few resources. More information about these resources are available by calling our office or visiting our website.
Since we cannot receive samples for insect, weed, and disease identification at our office or at our Diagnostic Lab on campus, we are doing this virtually. Send me an email at kellyn@umd.edu with pictures and a description of the issue. Please make sure that the pictures are clear and taken close enough so we can adequately provide a diagnosis. If you do not have email, please call me directly at 301-600-3577.
Gov. Larry Hogan has extended the deadline for renewing licenses issued by the state that expire during this state of emergency (declared on March 5). This includes pesticide and nutrient management licenses. The new expiration deadline is 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted. There are also options for obtaining both pesticide and nutrient management credits online.
Since agriculture is considered essential, templates are available for farm workers and farm contractors to carry with them as they travel to and from the farm during the stay at home order. Templates in Spanish are also available. Please contact me or visit our website for these templates.
There are many financial resources for farmers. The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is designed to assist small businesses with 500 or fewer employees with covering their payroll and other certain expenses. There are provisions for forgiving this loan if certain conditions are met with retaining employees and how the money is spent. To apply, work with any Small Business Administration lender, Farm Credit, federally-insured depository institution, or federally-insured credit union.
American Farmland Trust is offering a Farmer Relief Fund for small and mid-size direct-market producers. For the application and more information, visit www.farmland.org/relief. The deadline to apply is April 23. The Maryland Agricultural & Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) has recently announced a new Pandemic Adjustment Loan Fund, which is targeted to assist existing farms and rural businesses in making timely adjustments to help take advantage of new or continuing market opportunities. For more information and to apply, visit www.marbidco.org or call 410-267-6807. Applications are due May 31.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent Associate with the Frederick County Extension Office. Her areas of focus are small farms and agronomy. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3577 or kellyn@umd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.