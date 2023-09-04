Fall Fun Fest
Siblings Kyrie Richards, 4, left, and Alaiyah Richards, 2, jump on a jumping pillow during a Fall Fun Fest at Gaver Farm on Monday. The fall festival opened on Sept. 1 and will run until Oct. 31.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

If You Go Gaver Farm Fall Fun Fest When: Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Where: Gaver Farm, 5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy Cost: $18.75 per person on September weekends, $21 per person on October weekends and $13.50 per person on weekdays. Kids under 2 years old admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the farm. Info: 301-865-3515, office@gaverfarm.com, gaverfarm.com

At Gaver Farm in Mount Airy, more than 60 attractions are spread out across the property as part of the farm’s annual Fall Fun Fest. Parents, children and groups of friends of all ages came out on Labor Day to spend time together and engage with the festival’s agriculture-themed activities.

