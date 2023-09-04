If You Go Gaver Farm Fall Fun Fest When: Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Where: Gaver Farm, 5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy Cost: $18.75 per person on September weekends, $21 per person on October weekends and $13.50 per person on weekdays. Kids under 2 years old admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the farm. Info: 301-865-3515, office@gaverfarm.com, gaverfarm.com
At Gaver Farm in Mount Airy, more than 60 attractions are spread out across the property as part of the farm’s annual Fall Fun Fest. Parents, children and groups of friends of all ages came out on Labor Day to spend time together and engage with the festival’s agriculture-themed activities.
Gaver Farm’s Fall Fun Fest began running this year on Sept. 1 and will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Oct. 31. The festival has several interactive activities, such as pillows for jumping, a rope obstacle course, ball games and tricycle rides.
Attendees could also meet farm animals and explore a sprawling corn maze. The maze’s theme is “Frederick County’s 275 Years Strong,” according to the farm’s website.
The animals at the farm included ponies, donkeys, pigs, peacocks, goats and alpacas.
Lisa Gaver, one of the farm’s owners, said the goal of the festival each year is to promote Gaver Farm’s products and teach people about agriculture and the food production process.
“Every activity has some sort of agricultural activity incorporated with it,” she said. “I hope they become educated about their food and where it comes from.”
Gaver said a new aspect of the festival was displaying tractors and machines the farm uses. This year, the event will also feature a mini “beeline” zipline for children accompanied by informational signs about the importance of honeybees in food production.
Several parents, guardians and their young children visited the festival, such as Mara Flores and her family. Flores was there with her husband and three daughters, as well as her aunt and uncle.
She said her family likes to come out to events like the festival frequently, and they’ve attended the festival the past two years.
“We actually love things for kids because we have small babies, so they love to come mostly for the rides,” Flores said. “Pretty much, it’s a lot of things that we can do here that we love.”
One group of friends came to the festival to celebrate Cailyn Patras’ 16th birthday. Patras said she’s lived in Frederick County her entire life and has visited the festival several times.
“It’s always fun to come and do the corn maze and take pictures here and stuff,” she said. “Even as you get older, it’s not just for little kids. There’s tons of stuff here to do for older kids, too.”
Gaver said she hopes the festival also helps attendees truly understand the work that farmers do.
“We hope they develop appreciation for their local farmer and they appreciate having us in their community,” she said.
