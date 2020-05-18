At this point, seeing the empty or almost empty meat shelves at the grocery store isn’t much of a surprise.
Farmers, grocery stores, and processing plants are not to blame; the only thing at fault is the COVID-19 virus. Processing plants have been operating with a reduced number of workers and hours, trying to keep workers healthy and employed while still getting their product out to stores. Therefore, there is less product coming out of the plants and getting into stores.
Consumers have been turning to local farmers and meat markets to fill the demand. The farmers and market owners are grateful for the support. But, they are also experiencing high demand and have had to adjust the way they conduct business. Local processing plants are booked for the next several months, making the turn-around time for meat delivery longer than normal.
Some farm stores and markets may have reduced hours or be closed to the public, allowing for staff safety and for time to prepare products for customers in order to keep up with demand. Along with the increased demand for meat comes the increased demand for packaging, resulting in higher expenses and meat prices.
These issues are difficult for farmers and meat markets in addition to consumers. Rest assured that farmers are working hard each and every day to provide all of us with food to eat.
Last week, my colleague Deb Rhoades, extension educator in Family and Consumer Sciences, and I put together a list of local farms and markets that sell meat. (See the article “Farmers can be a great source for meat as supermarkets struggle with demand”, Wednesday, May 13.) Below is the continuation of that list. Please be sure to call or visit the website before making a trip to check current hours and product availability. Also, some places are not listed due to already managing a higher demand. The Homegrown Frederick website (www.homegrownfrederick.com) is another great resource to find all local farm products.
Copper Penny Farm
Located in Adamstown
Visit the website to shop online.
Deer Run Farm
Address: 15131 Sixes Road in Emmitsburg
Phone: 717-357-4521
Visit the website or call to see farm store hours and farmers market locations.
Koofie’s Natural Living Farm & Botanicals
Visit the website to shop online.
Shuff’s Meats
Address: 12247 Baugher Road, Thurmont
Phone: 301-271-2231
Retail Store Hours: Thursday and Friday 8:00am-4:00pm; Saturday 8:00am-3:00pm
South Mountain Creamery
Located in Middletown
Currently doing delivery only; retail store is closed. Visit the website for information on signing up for the delivery service.
The Sweet Farm
Located in Woodsboro
Orders can be placed online for on-farm pick up or a weekly pick up in Frederick.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent Associate with the Frederick County Extension Office. Her areas of focus are small farms and agronomy. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3577 or kellyn@umd.edu.
