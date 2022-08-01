Boonsboro Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through October at Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., Boonsboro. 301-471-9816 and on Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. on the second and last Friday of each month through Sept. 30 in Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Community Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3 at 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29 at Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. downtownthursdaymarket@gmail.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market — 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 7 at 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 301-600-6303, anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays through Nov. 19 at Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fresh — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a new location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email lisa@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market — 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 14 at Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson. 301-473-8330 and on Facebook.
Key City Food & Farm Market — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3 at the William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. 301-600-3850 and 301-600-3846.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 4 at 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market. lakelinganore.org.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-October in the parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 301-524-1035, middletownmdfarmersmarket.com.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers Market — 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 28 in the Railyard parking lot behind the Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market — 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29 in the municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company, 301 Main St., Myersville. 301-524-1035, myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays through Oct. 22 at New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28 at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg. Facebook @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket.
SOUL Street’s Black Owned Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Mountain City Elks Lodge, Frederick.
Urbana Library Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music — 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September at Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 240-285-9263, wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 1. at 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. frederickymca.org.
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of face masks.
