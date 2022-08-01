Soul Farmers Market
SOUL Street’s Black Owned Farmers Market launched in June 2021 in Frederick. The market will continue providing opportunity to Black craftspeople, agriculturalists, creatives and entrepreneurs in the Frederick area. The next market will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Mountain City Elks Lodge, Frederick. Rick Adrick, a volunteer with the market, is shown selling fresh tomatoes to customer Zda Donoghue.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Boonsboro Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through October at Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., Boonsboro. 301-471-9816 and on Facebook.

Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. on the second and last Friday of each month through Sept. 30 in Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.

