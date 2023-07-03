Maryland Drought

All of Frederick County is currently experiencing a state of drought, with about a third of the county experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the drought monitor's map as of June 27, about 67% of Frederick County's land is in a moderate drought, and almost 33% is in a severe drought. Earlier this month, the entire county was in a moderate drought until the week of June 20.

