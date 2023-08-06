Susan Byrnes has loved sunflowers her entire life. She was in her element Sunday morning as she searched for the perfect blossom.
Byrnes, of Germantown, had come to the sunflower festival at Valley View Acres outside of Middletown to get her fill of bright yellow flowers. She likes the bright, pretty colors, how big the flowers get and watching the bees buzzing around them, she said. She also enjoyed the atmosphere as she moved through the patch looking for flowers to snip.
“It's so quiet and peaceful, it's beautiful,” she said.
Sunday was supposed to be the final day of the festival, which is in its sixth year. But the farm will be open again on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an email Sunday from the farm. Guests may pick all the sunflowers they would like for $10, according to the email.
The festival started small but has gotten bigger each year, said Dale Haines, who has owned Valley View Acres since 1995. Now, they draw several hundred visitors each weekend, he said. They'll also have a fall festival with sunflowers, pumpkins, and other items, he said.
Haines said the festivals just offer another source of revenue for the farm. The rest of the year, the farm of more than 150 acres raises corn, soybeans and hay.
Cayla Zundel, a vendor at the festival, sat in her booth as customers browsed her collection of book-themed items mugs, candles, bookmarks and other items.
Zundel, of Brunswick, started her business, Create by Cayla, about two years ago as a way to make some money and celebrate her love of reading, she said. Along with the business, Zundel said she was enjoying the sights from her tent, gesturing to a vista that looked down the hill and across the fields of sunflowers to the roofs and church spires of nearby Middletown in the distance.
“That view — you just can't get any better than that,” she said
Laura Hamilton, of Frederick, headed to her car with a handful of sunflowers and wildflowers, which she said she planned to put by her kitchen sink. She had come early, before the event got too crowded, and enjoyed the quiet as she picked her flowers.
After moving to the area last summer, Hamilton said she likes to get out and explore. Along with the beautiful flowers, she also enjoyed the scenery.
“I've never been to a farm with as gorgeous a view as this one,” she said.
