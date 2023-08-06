Sunflower Festival Valley View Acres
Kaia Mahaney, 6, runs through a field of a sunflowers during the annual Sunflower Festival at Valley View Acres in Middletown on Sunday. Attendees gathered to visit the fields and pick sunflowers, wildflowers and zinnias.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Susan Byrnes has loved sunflowers her entire life. She was in her element Sunday morning as she searched for the perfect blossom.

Byrnes, of Germantown, had come to the sunflower festival at Valley View Acres outside of Middletown to get her fill of bright yellow flowers. She likes the bright, pretty colors, how big the flowers get and watching the bees buzzing around them, she said. She also enjoyed the atmosphere as she moved through the patch looking for flowers to snip.

public-redux
public-redux

Coincidence or not, my sunflowers have done extremely well this year.

