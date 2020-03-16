Sen. Ron Young’s fixed natural filter practices bill, which would expand agricultural practices that are funded by state cost-share programs, passed the Senate and received a favorable report in the House with a few changes.
Likewise, the House version of the bill, which has the same changes, has passed and is headed to the Senate, where it has been referred to the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.
The bill defines a fixed natural filter practice as planting riparian forest buffers, planting riparian herbaceous cover, planting trees that are on agricultural land or outside a riparian buffer, wetland restoration or pasture management, which can include rotational grazing.
In a prior version of the bill, certain funds from the Bay Restoration Fund could have been used to implement fixed natural filter practices.
However, that is no longer included at the request of the Department of Agriculture.
At the beginning of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 25, Young (D-Frederick) told the committee that the Maryland Department of Agriculture had presented two amendments to the bill, which removed two sections, and otherwise did not take a position one way or another.
In the legislative comment, the department noted that the bill “opens up [Bay Restoration Funds] to be utilized for other uses at a time when cover crop funding is exhausted.”
“A change in BRF eligibility for practices other than cover crops opens up other possible BRF funding uses down the road that could negatively impact Maryland’s ability to reach its cover crop [Watershed Implementation Plan] goals by 2025,” the comment read in part, referring to the parts of the bill that are no longer included.
There were several supporters of the bill at the Senate bill committee hearing, including Rob Schnabel, a restoration scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Schnabel said there’s a lot of enthusiasm from farmers around the state about conservation projects and water quality improvement.
“This is the next generation of farming,” he said. “Maryland can support [and] incentivize progress in the new era of farming. Farming that not only helps the environment but also rewrites the script for farmers’ bottom line, bringing in direct sale revenues, stimulating economic development and strengthening the fabric of our communities.”
Additional opposition to the bill included a section that would require that cost-share funding rates for multi-species cover crops be equal to, or more than, single-species cover crops.
This was noted in the MDA legislative note and in opposing testimony from Lindsay Thompson of the Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts.
“The reason that single species drilled rye gets a $10 bonus in the cover crop program is because it gets the most credit in the Chesapeake Bay model for nitrogen removal,” she said. “It’s not that multi-species cover crops are being penalized, but we are adding a bonus for something that is seen as the most effective.”
The purpose of the Bay Restoration Fund is to help remove nitrogen and phosphorus from the bay to help meet the 2025 Watershed Implementation Plan goals.
If passed, the bill would take effect Oct. 1.
Yes, let's pay the people who created the problem to control their own waste. How about we charge them instead or write a regulation that requires them to control their own emissions with their choice of how they do it.
