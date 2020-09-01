After much discussion, the Frederick County Council unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would update an existing program meant to support multi-generational farming in the county.
The existing program waives impact fees for agricultural operators who wanted their children or grandchildren to build a home next to the farm, then help run the farm, said Anne Bradley, the county’s land preservation program administrator at a council workshop in July.
An impact fee is a one-time charge to developers to support expansion of libraries and schools based on the impact development takes on those facilities.
Current program requirements include, “established agricultural activity” on the farm, the farm that the lot is subdivided from being at least 25 acres, the house that the waiver is granted on being on a legally subdivided lot, and the waiver being given only to children or grandchildren of the farm owner.
Waiver recipients must also agree to live in the house on the subdivided lot for at least five years and offer a description of how they help on the farm.
The new legislation requires that waiver applicants show that they “earn a majority of their gross income from an agricultural profession of the past three years,” allow parents and siblings of the full-time farmer, in addition to children and grandchildren to be eligible and require that these people “provide support to the farm operation an average of 20 hours a week all year.”
The bill also clarifies that the subdivided lot be a maximum of two acres.
On Tuesday, the council considered amendments from both council members Steve Mckay (R) and Phil Dacey (R).
These amendments would have extended the definition of full time farmer to include people who “[apply] a majority of their time toward the agricultural activity,” added the definition of farm homesite to the bill, therefore allowing impact fees to be waived for both lots and homesites, and removed parents from the “substantial support” requirement of 20 hours a week.
All amendments considered failed or were withdrawn.
