At a Frederick County Council meeting Tuesday, legislation that will increase agricultural preservation funds was passed in a 6-to-1 vote with one amendment added.
“In the long run we will not have viable, contiguous stretches of agricultural land and an agricultural economy by accident,” Councilman Kai Hagen said.
The amendment was brought forward by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater and made the enactment date on the legislation Oct. 1, 2020, “for several reasons,” including uncertainty around COVID-19. Every council member supported the amendment.
The tax is a one-time tax that is applied mainly to record a real estate transaction.
The legislation would increase the recordation tax rate to $7 per every $500 of consideration, generating about $6.8 million “almost exclusively” for agricultural land preservation.
It was introduced on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D) by council Vice President Michael Blue (R), Councilman Jerry Donald (D), Councilman Steve McKay (R) and Hagen (D).
The first $500,000 from this would be used for rural historic preservation, agricultural diversification economic development grants, and first-time homebuyer assistance, something Fitzwater said she still had some concerns about before the vote.
“It does not fit at all with the way that we use the recordation tax revenues otherwise,” she said. “It’s very strange having a dollar amount. It doesn’t age very well compared to percentages.”
Fitzwater was also worried that those funds were in no way guaranteed to go to the first-time homebuyer assistance because they’re allocated by the county executive each year.
“It’s hard for me to see us growing the pie and none of that growth going towards the housing initiative fund,” she added as another concern.
However, she voted yes and said that one of the most compelling arguments she heard in the public hearing for the legislation was the need for Maryland and Frederick County to become more food resilient and the opportunity to preserve land to grow food for the community.
Dacey voted against the legislation.
“I’m opposed to the idea of increasing taxes and fees,” he said.
He said increasing the cost of homeownership in the county was not the only way to increase agricultural preservation, adding that the legislation goes against efforts to make housing more affordable and that he does not believe there’s an imminent threat of loss of farmland.
“In the immediate future, this council and the state has taken actions to protect farmland above and beyond just purchasing it,” Dacey said, adding the agricultural preservation is a good thing.
Other council members spoke in support of the legislature.
McKay said he supports the county doing what it can “aggressively” to increase its efforts for agricultural preservation and said he disagrees that there’s no pressure on farmers and agricultural land owners to develop.
“It’s there each and every day,” he said. “It’s only increasing.”
Donald said the legislation will pay off greatly as time goes by, and Blue said he wouldn’t even have considered the legislation if it didn’t go toward agricultural preservation.
The council also adopted budget adjustments, including $1.259 million for the fiscal 2020 Rural Legacy Grant and $7,756 for the federal fiscal year State Homeland Security Program grant.
Adjustments also included a $17,498 increase in state operating revenue for the Health Services Division to buy a new vehicle for the Behavioral Health Services Division and $255,000 from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund for project change orders.
In council member comments, each member spoke about COVID-19, urging people to stay informed and calm while taking precautions and checking on family members, friends, neighbors and vulnerable populations.
